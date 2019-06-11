Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad.
Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad. GLENN HUNT
Opinion

Budget 'focused on our regions' after election loss

Geoff Egan
by
11th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANALYSIS:

Just weeks ago, regional Queensland turned on the Labor Party at the Federal election.

Now Queensland's Labor government wants to get the state back on side with a budget Treasurer Jackie Trad claims is "unashamedly focused on our regions”.

Ms Trad told the parliament on Tuesday her budget's infrastructure spend will create more jobs in regional areas than in greater Brisbane.

She said small regional businesses employing 85per cent or more local workers will get a discount on payroll tax, a welcome relief for many business owners and an incentive for them to hire locals.

She pointed to declining unemployment rates in regional communities as evidence the government's job policies were working

But at the same time MsTrad announced an increase to company and trust land tax rates, a hike Ms Trad said she must do because of the Federal Government's changes to GST that will leave Queensland worse off.

Similarly, royalties for petroleum will increase to 12.5per cent - a change that will impact the booming LNG industry based primarily in western and central Queensland.

Ms Trad also looked to satisfy her inner-city constituents, calling for Queensland to develop more capacity in gas, hydrogen, solar and wind power generation. And Ms Trad said the word "coal” just three times in her budget speech.

The question now is if the Government can follow through on claims it is working for those outside of Brisbane, and if those Queenslanders are listening.

analysis federal election 2019 jackie trad opinion qld budget 2019 regional queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New rail bridge arrives on time

    premium_icon New rail bridge arrives on time

    News After years of meticulous planning and three days continuous work, the first train made it across the line today

    • 11th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    Kim delivers knockout blow on The Voice

    premium_icon Kim delivers knockout blow on The Voice

    TV Former Maclean singer progresses in competition

    Has Lawrence ferry experiment worked?

    premium_icon Has Lawrence ferry experiment worked?

    News Two ferry trial comes to an end

    Second smash on shortcut

    premium_icon Second smash on shortcut

    News Another week, another smash along the popular back road