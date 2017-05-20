Budget gripe backfires: They're all there says Hogan

ACCUSATIONS funding for crucial infrastructure projects in the Northern Rivers wasn't allocated in the Federal Budget have been quashed by the Member for Page.

Duty senator for Page, Doug Cameron listed 13 major projects he claimed weren't accounted for in the budget, announced earlier this month.

Of the 13 projects, three named were located in the Clarence Valley - CCTV cameras for Grafton, the Maclean river board walk upgrade and funding for Iluka Meals on Wheels.

Mr Cameron said he would hold Page MP Kevin Hogan to his word that these project would receive their cut of the budget.

"Labor will be holding Kevin Hogan to account to ensure that the government delivers on the promised funding for these important local projects," Mr Cameron said.

The only problem is, according to Mr Hogan the funding for these projects has either been included in the budget or released to relevant parties already.

"These projects are funded under a range of different programs, including Safer Communities Program, Bridges Renewal Fund, Building Better Regions Fund and Stronger Communities Program," he said.

"They're all in there. The money for Maclean is under the Building Better Regions Fund, and as we're funding stage B, the Clarence Valley Council will get that money when stage A is complete," he said.

He added that a $5000 grant for Iluka Meals on Wheels had already been used, and funding for CCTV surveillance in the Grafton CBD has already been released to the Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

"Cameras should start appearing in the second half of the year," he said.