Budget hopes for Valley

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan said he was confident to see continued funding for major infrastructure programs like the duplication of the Pacific Hwy in this year's Federal Budget.

Mr Hogan said he had lobbied the Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash to see continued funding delivered for the Building Better Regions program, the Stronger Communities program and the Bridges Renewal program.

"There's a lot of bridges in the Clarence Valley, and money from the Building Better Regions program has gone towards things such as $1.8 million for the Maclean Riverside Precinct and the $4.1 million grant to the Harwood Sugar Mill," Mr Hogan said.

"Those programs have come up for renewal, and I have lobbied very hard to see those renewed so that we have funding for further infrastructure projects.

"The Strong Communities program has been used to provide $15,000 to the Grafton BMX Club to help fix their track, so those sorts of programs are really important which is why they have been a priority for me to push to get them renewed."

Mr Hogan said he was confident that funds to help local councils fix local roads and money to fix mobile phone black spots would also be included in the budget.

Following from the NSW Government's pledge for $1.5 million for mental health services in the Clarence Valley supporting the New School of Arts and CRANES, Mr Hogan said he was looking to see funds for Headspace and other mental health services for the Clarence to be included.

Mr Hogan said there will also be record funding for schools across the Clarence Valley through the Federal Government's re-commitment to Gonski school funding reform.

