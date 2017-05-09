22°
News

Budget promises downward pressure on housing costs

ARM Newsdesk
| 9th May 2017 7:40 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation will be established by July 1 next year to provide long-term, low-cost finance to support more affordable rental housing.

The government is increasing the capital gains tax discount to 60% to encourage affordable housing investment and will ensure greater income certainty through direct deduction of welfare payments from tenants.

The changes could make a big difference for renters in Grafton, which remains in the grips of a housing crisis.

Earlier this month, Anglicare released its annual rental affordability snapshot, finding that rents in the Clarence Valley had increased by close to 10% in one year.

The Property Council of Australia has been calling on the Federal Government to address the housing supply issue.

"The best way to get supply moving is to unknot the complex and cumbersome planning systems which are slowing down our cities, costing jobs and pushing up house prices," council chief Ken Morrison said.

The changes also mean older Australians can pump an extra $300,000 into their superannuation fund when they downsize their homes.

And first home buyers will be able to save for a deposit by salary sacrificing into their superannuation account above their compulsory superannuation contribution from July 1.

Treasurer Scott Morrison told Federal Parliament tonight that such moves would help put downward pressure on rising housing costs.

He said a new plan for first home buyers would accelerate their savings by at least 30%.

The new First Home Super Savers Scheme will attract the tax advantages of superannuation but contributions will be limited to $30,000 per person in total and $15,000 per year.

"Contributions and earnings will be taxed at 15%, rather than marginal rates, and withdrawals will be taxed at their marginal rate, less 30 percentage points," Mr Morrison said.

"Savers will not have to set up another account, they can just use their existing super account and decide how much of their income they want to put aside to save for their first home deposit.

"We will encourage older Australians to free up housing stock, by enabling downsizers over the age of 65 to make a non-concessional contribution of up to $300,000 into their superannuation fund from the proceeds of the sale of their principal home."

Mr Morrison said mum and dad investors would still be able to use negative gearing, supporting the supply of rental housing and placing downward pressure on rents.

"There are no silver bullets to make housing more affordable. But by adopting a comprehensive approach, by working together, by understanding the spectrum of housing needs, we can make a difference," he said.

The government will also establish a $1 billion National Housing Infrastructure Facility, based on a UK model, to fund micro city deals that remove infrastructure impediments to developing new homes and an online Commonwealth land registry detailing sites that can be made available for residential development.

Topics:  federal budget 2017 first home buyers housing housing affordability housing crisis rent rental accommodation rental affordability superannuation

Budget promises downward pressure on housing costs

Budget promises downward pressure on housing costs

New housing corporation to support more affordable rental housing, first home buyers can save for a deposit through salary sacrificing into superannuation.

NAPLAN changes explained as students start exams

Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

Wondering how NAPLAN changes could affect your child's education?

Federal Budget 2017: 'Bludgers' to have payments cut

Welfare recipients to face driver-style demerit system

Get in SES colours to show your support

Ulmarra SES controller John Leask

Ulmarra controller says volunteering great way to help out

Local Partners

NAPLAN changes explained as students start exams

WONDERING how this year's NAPLAN changes could affect your child's education?

Jenny is wrapped up in day club

Jenny Powell, and other members of the Big River Day Club show off some of the blankets Jenny has made for members of the group.

Crochet rugs for elderly residents

Looking for a unique Mother's Day gift?

Coles Grafton staff are one of the best fundraisers in the state, having raised more than $35000 for local and national charities.

Redkite campaign to run through May

9 things to do this week

The fireworks go off as the action of sideshow alley continues at the Grafton ShowPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Check out what's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Archibald Prize heading to Grafton Regional Gallery

Archibald Prize 2016 winner "Barry" by Louise Hearman. The winner and finalists from the 2017 competition will arrive at the Grafton Regional Gallery in early 2018.

EXCLUSIVE: Rockstar of art exhibitions coming to Clarence

Valley falls in love with Rachael's voice

GRAFTON was cheering on 23-year-old Rachael Noakes as she impressed judge Delta Goodrem in the blind audition of The Voice.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

WATCH: Grafton's Rachael Noakes's audition on the Voice

Grafton's Rachael Noakes performs Dear Life, by Delta Goodrem, on The Voice.

GRAFTON singer impresses Delta Goodrem, despite forgetting her lyrics.

Start Your Property Portfolio today!

25 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high and dry on the South Grafton Hill you will find 25 Moorhead Drive. This three bedroom, one bathroom home with single lock up garage, is perfect to...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Auction

THE owners of this tidy home in a quiet Westlawn street want out ASAP. The property is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these owners have...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Sunrise Across The Clarence River

3 Grafton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Draw your curtains and start the day with a spectacular sunrise across the Clarence River, wander across the road to the jetty and enjoy some time fishing...

Panoramic Views

3 St Andrews Close, Woodford Island 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

Located in the prestigious Golf Links Estate area approximately 7 minutes drive from the Maclean CBD is this 4,010m2 parcel ready for you to build your dream home...

Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit

15b Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $335,000

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Best Price Small Acreage By Miles

Lot 68 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby 2463

Residential Land BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to ... $115,000

BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to enter the market with a small acreage block at a yesteryear price has just presented itself. At this...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $ 227,000

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

The Hilltop At Its Best

10 Hilltop Close, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $137,500

Located within the very desirable Lawrence Ridge Estate with beautiful views across the picturesque rural surrounds, this attractive 4,818m2 block is positioned...

Enjoy the Good Life

71 Butterfactory Lane, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 2 2 AUCTION

Ford & Dougherty Property are proud to present to market this unique property, expansive in size and superb in quality to be sold on or before auction on Saturday...

Yamba lifestyle without breaking the bank

5 places to rent in Yamba for $300 per week or less

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!