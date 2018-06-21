BUDGET RESPONSE: Cash splash doesn't suit everyone

THE BIG spend in the NSW Budget has not pleased the government's opponents with Labor and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers finding flaws.

"This budget is yet another budget that delivers very little for Northern NSW, and particularly the Clarence electorate,” said Country Labor candidate for Clarence Trent Gilbert.

"The cashback gimmicks in this budget should be treated as exactly that by Clarence voters - gimmicks.”

Mr Gilbert said he would have further comments on the budget after today's budget response in NSW Parliament.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Steve Cansdell welcomed the big spend, but said the Clarence electorate could do even better if the incumbent looked like he was struggling in the polls.

"They're throwing money around like rice at a Chinese wedding,” he said. "But look out if they think their candidate is in trouble, then the spending will really start.”

Mr Cansdell said while he opposed the sell-off of the State's electricity network, it was good to see the government spend the $30billion it raised from it.

"The only thing I would say about that is we have pensioners frightened to turn on a radiator because they can't afford the price of electricity,” Mr Cansdell said.

"So while they're spending all that money, people need to remember we're all paying for it with our increasing electricity prices because they've flogged off an asset.”