Budget shines a light on Clarence Valley

Budget commitments have been made for the area Adam Hourigan

Clarence health is the big local winner from the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government 2019/20 Budget, according to Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

"The Budget confirms key local election promises namely progressing planning for the $263 million Grafton Base Hospital redevelopment on top of the $17.5 million already invested in the current upgrade of the hospital," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The Budget also commits the Government to building Iluka's first ambulance station at an estimated cost of $10 million.

"I welcome the $10 million commitment under our Regional Roads policy for a significant upgrade of the busy Woodburn-Coraki Road.

"Included in a record $90 billion infrastructure investment are sufficient funds to finish the $240 million new Grafton Bridge and the $798 million Clarence Correctional Centre this year and the $5.3 billion Ballina to Woolgoolga Pacific Highway upgrade next year.

"Beyond that the Clarence and Richmond Valleys will get their fair share of a huge increase in front line cops, teachers and doctors and nurses," Mr Gulaptis said.

The Budget allocates statewide funding for 4600 extra teachers, 5000 more nurses and midwives, 3300 more doctors and health professionals and 1500 more police.

Education is not just about hiring more teachers and I am pleased the Government is putting a renewed focus on literacy and numeracy.

"This is good news for parents as are the continuation of the Active and Creative Kids vouchers and even more cost of living saving initiatives delivered through Service NSW.

"Young adults have not been forgotten, with $50 million dedicated to youth programs and infrastructure in regional NSW," Mr Gulaptis concluded.