Budget to leak $65k for pipes

AN EXTRA $65,000 is likely to go towards a project to improve the water main on Skinner St, South Grafton.

The water main, between Spring St and Through St, is 64 years old and considered at a high risk of failure.

The original plan would have had the area closed for two months, which nearby businesses opposed.

The new proposal put before Clarence Valley Council's Corporate, Governance and Works committee meeting yesterday enables lines to be re-lined instead of replaced, causing the cost increase.

Re-lining is used extensively on sewer pipes by the council but has not been used on a water main.

Water utilities have told the council the technology had renewed water mains with success in other areas.

The water main through Skinner St supplies South Grafton, North Grafton, Junction Hill, Copmanhurst and Lawrence. Due to this, council officers said it was important to address the issue of the ageing water main.

The budget for the project was originally $95,000, based on the standard rates for water main construction in an urban area.

The re-lining of the water main will be significantly less disruptive, but the re-lining technology is significantly more expensive.

Due to the configuration of the water main, only two contractors could provide quotes:

Interflow - $148,019.99

NuFlow - $404,800

Interflow was chosen as the preferred option.

A $27,000 contingency was included in the increase.

The budget variation for the Skinner St water main was voted through to the full council meeting next week, with all committee members voting in favour of the increase.