Gentle giant Budster gets some love from his Grafton mum Julie Pajaczkowski at the 2018 Ekka in Brisbane.
Gentle giant Budster gets some love from his Grafton mum Julie Pajaczkowski at the 2018 Ekka in Brisbane.
Budster hounded by dog lovers at the Ekka

Sherele Moody
by
14th Aug 2018 5:35 AM
GENTLE giant Budster and his Grafton mum Julie Pajaczkowski cannot move a step without being hounded by dog lovers at the Ekka in Brisbane.

Taking part in the popular dog show, Budster was sure to win top prize for his breed as he was one of the only entrants in the Newfoundland section on Monday.

"We are at the Ekka because I think he is a good specimen of the breed," Julie said.

"I'm hoping to win best in group or best in show when we go against the other breeds.

"He is a top 10 dog and he is just coming into himself so I think he will do well."

Julie has been showing dogs at the Ekka for about six years and she reckons the Newfoundlands are hands down winners every time.

"They have such a lovely nature," Julie said.

"They just have a brilliant soft easy-going nature - they are great with kids and adults.

"They take a lot of grooming though - I spent a whole day combing him, bathing, blow drying and trimming him." - NewsRegional

