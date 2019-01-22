Builder collapse: 'We haven't just taken money and run'

Coast builder Aaron Steel's company Lusso Concepts has gone into voluntary liquidation.

Coast builder Aaron Steel's company Lusso Concepts has gone into voluntary liquidation. FILE

LIQUIDATED builder Aaron Steel says his company hasn't just taken people's money and run.

Mr Steel contacted the Daily after news his Maroochydore-based company Lusso Concepts had gone into liquidation broke.

He said he didn't want to go too far into detail but said financial difficulty that led to his firm's collapse had arisen from an owner of an unfinished home wanting to renegotiate terms of a contract.

"For about six weeks now we have been trying to come to a resolution about how we can get paid by one of the owners," Mr Steel said.

"Them not paying us obviously means we can't pay our suppliers."

He said due to the time the negotiations were taking, contractors had stopped work.

"We didn't just take people's money and ran.

"We've got a young family.

"We've been left with nothing.

"It's horrible but unfortunately the construction industry is a tough industry."

Customers of two unfinished Coast homes said they had not been able to get in touch with Mr Steel since before Christmas despite have tried numerous times.

"I only came back to work at the start of the week," Mr Steel said.

He said that was Monday and he went straight into organising the voluntary liquidation.

"Through his (liquidator's) advice I was to no longer make contact."

Mr Steel said his builder's insurance was paid up and suggested both customers go through the Queensland Building and Construction Commission to have their homes completed.

He said customer requests for changes to plans, climate, supplier availability and contractors making mistakes were behind the jobs being delayed.

He also denied claims he had bought a block of land in the lead-up to Christmas.

"I don't own a property at all.

"The property we did have years ago we sold and put into the business."

He said the liquidation was not something he had gone through before in his 17 years in the building industry.

He said his goal was to remain on the Sunshine Coast but was not sure if that would happen.

In the meantime, he said he was laying low.

"In due course we will get in contact with people."