Builder says his business going 'great guns'

Managing director GJ Gardner Homes Grafton Micah Middelbosch stands in the frames of another house they are building in Junction Hill.

Managing director GJ Gardner Homes Grafton Micah Middelbosch stands in the frames of another house they are building in Junction Hill. Adam Hourigan

THE GRAFTON franchise of G J Gardner Homes is gearing up one of its busiest years says franchise owner Micah Middelbosch.

Mr Middelbosch was speaking out to dispel rumours his business was in trouble after the collapse of the Ipswich franchise was reported last week.

"We're going great guns," he said. "Developers are developing land all through the Valley.

"It's going to be one of our busiest years in the past four to five years.

"We're pretty excited about where we're going this year."

Mr Middelbosch said as the franchise owner he had no exposure financially to any other G J Gardner franchise in Australia or New Zealand.

"The G J Gardner franchises are all independently owned and financed," he said.

"Being part of the franchise means we get great support from head office and we're part of a network of builders.

"That means we can ask around the group for ideas if things come up we haven't dealt with before, but apart from that, we're each our own business.

"What happens elsewhere does not affect us."