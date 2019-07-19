Builder scales down from human homes to bunny hutches

THE only difference between a client ordering a house from a builder and an animal house from Grafton's Men's Shed is scale, a recent customer said.

South Grafton's Jacaranda Pre- School teacher Emma Ford has just taken delivery of a hutch for the two school bunnies and two outdoor storage boxes for toys.

The builder of the hutch, Men's Shed member and former carpenter Warren Ford (no relation), found the process remarkably similar to his days building houses for clients.

"It's not such a stretch from bunny houses to people houses,” Mr Ford said.

"The customer comes to you with some ideas and specifications, you agree on a plan and you go ahead with construction.”

Mr Ford said the only difficulty was adjusting to the far smaller scale of building.

"You have to use your imagination to cope with the downsized scale.

"After you've done that, there's no problem.”

Ms Ford said the two school bunnies (both female) would be delighted with their new accommodation.

"We've had them in two small, separate hutches,” she said.

"Now they will be able to live together and have a lot more room.”

Men's Shed members have been doing a roaring trade building animal shelters and playground storage with local pre-schools and schools placing orders.

Mr Ford, along with members Kevin Watkins and Frank Heppel, have been turning out all manner of designs tailored to the needs of their customers.

Mr Heppel said he had made a two-storey rabbit hutch with inter-connecting doors should the bunnies be kept apart or allowed to meet, whichever was most appropriate.