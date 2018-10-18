Cairns owner will dream ahead of Caulfield Cup

Jockey Dean Yendall riding Kings Will Dream wins Race 7, the Ladbrokes Mornington Cup, during Ladbrokes Mornington Cup Day at Mornington Racecourse in Mornington, Victoria, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AAP Image/Mark Dadswell) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

IT has been a long seven months for Cairns builder Bill Anderson but he is almost at Caulfield Cup Day with the impressive Kings Will Dream.

Anderson owns a share of the Darren Weir-trained gelding, who booked his ticket for the $5 million Caulfield Cup (2400m) with his victory in the Mornington Cup in late March.

The chestnut has had four starts this time in, never running worse than fourth, without a win but this Saturday was also his "grand final".

"By Jesus would it be huge as ever if he could win," Anderson said.

"It has been a big seven-month build-up from the Mornington Cup until now.

"If we do not win it, we will obviously be disappointed, but there is no doubt that the horse will run well.

"The horse is the best I have ever seen him, he is looking beautiful."

The regular Far North horse owner is on his way south this week, determined to be at the track on Saturday as well as take in all the festivities and functions that go along with having a fancied horse running in a race like the Caulfield Cup.

Ladbrokes listed the Weir gelding as a $5 chance this week, with Youngstar around the same mark in betting.

Champion jockey Craig Williams rode Kings Will Dream in the Turnbull last start and will retain the ride this Saturday.

Hoop John Allen had ridden the former Ireland-based horse in his last three starts before the Group 1 Turnbull.

"He has been carrying 59kg in those three Group 1 weight-for-age races and he goes into Saturday's race just carrying 53kg," Anderson said.

"That will be a big help.

"But, if you watch the recent races of Youngstar, who we will face, he were very impressive and that will make it tough for us.

"In saying that, we are still very confident with our horse."

On Wednesday, favourite Youngstar drew favourably in the middle of the field for the $5 million Caulfield Cup with Kings Will Dream in six.

Trained by Chris Waller and to be ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, the Queensland Oaks winner has drawn barrier 10.

The draw was mixed for international runners with the Andrew Balding-trained Duretto coming up with barrier one while Sole Impact, one of two Japanese runners, drew gate 20.