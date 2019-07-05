Building Breakers ready to go one better

The Yamba Breakers team after their victory at the Oceania Cup in Alstonville last year.

AFTER coming agonisingly close last year, the Breakers women's side are ready to go one better.

Despite only forming three years ago, the Yamba Breakers currently sit at the top of the table in the Womens Second Division North and face their closest competitors in Maclean White on Saturday.

After losing the grand final last year to Westlawn, Captain Nikki Haafwee said they had continued to build a strong "positive vibe” at the club which had helped them get to the strong position they were in now.

"Westlawn were a really strong team but this year we want to go one better,” she said.

"We are coming back for that trophy, we really want to win.”

Haafwee was excited heading into the clash against the Bobcats and said that while the two teams had built up a healthy rivalry, she was confident they could come away with the win.

"They have a really good team with a lot of experience but if we work hard we will be able to win,” she said.

"We have done it before so hopefully we can show them what we are made of.”

The Breakers and Maclean have pulled away from the rest of the competition in recent weeks with both teams enjoying some big wins. But with only four points between the two sides, the Bobcats will be looking to stop their Lower Clarence rivals from pulling away further.

That task may be a made harder with the Bobcats missing some key players, but coach Wayne Sutton said that offered some of the younger girls a good opportunity to step up.

Sutton said the Breakers were a very fit side with some quality players who had continued to improve throughout the season.

"It will take a real team effort for us, but one of the pleasing features of the season has been how our younger players have played and improved a lot,” he said.

"This week we will have a few more and it is a good thing in terms of how the competition is run because we can pull juniors up.

"It gives them an opportunity to see what it is like and mix it with the established players.”

Yamba Breakers v Maclean White Bobcats was at Yamba Sports ground on Saturday at 1pm.

The club will also be hosting a Junior Ninja Warrior fundraiser at the Yamba Bowling Club on Sunday at 10am.