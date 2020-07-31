Building bridges part of bushfire recovery

Big River Group general manager Jason Blanch and Forestry Corporation of NSW acting protection manager Peter Walters with a section of bridge that will be used to replace damaged crossings in Doubleduke State Forest.

DAMAGED infrastructure such as bridges and roads lost during last year’s devastating bushfire season are being rebuilt in State Forests as part of the NSW Government’s $46 million recovery program.

One local project is replacing burnt bridges in Doubleduke State Forest north of Maclean and west of Evans Head.

Forestry Corporation of NSW acting forest protection manager Peter Walters said the work is supporting the timber industry as well as local industries and contractors.

“In Doubleduke State Forest, we are working with Grafton-based business Big River Timbers to rebuild forest bridges using timber from NSW State Forests,” Mr Walters said.

“This will mean Glencoe Rd can reopen, a strategic forest access and firefighting road, as well as other forest roads in the area.”

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the $46 million equity injection is part of the larger NSW Government $100 million COVID stimulus package, and will see Forestry Corporation repair damaged public infrastructure, expand its Grafton and Blowering nurseries and begin planting activities in bushfire affected State Forests.

“This is great news for the timber industry in the Grafton region which was devastated by the bushfires earlier in the year,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Forestry is an incredibly important industry in NSW, particularly in this area, which is why the NSW Government is committed to seeing the industry get back on its feet.”

Find out more about Forestry Corporation’s bushfire recovery program at www.forestrycorporation.com.au.