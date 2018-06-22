Building damaged in early morning blaze

Fire and Rescue NSW crews inspect the damage done to a wood chip hopper after an early morning fire.

A LARGE disused wood chip hopper on a property in South Grafton caught fire in the early hours of this morning, with more than three crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service needed to extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews battled for close to five hours to extinguish the structure fire on a property on Swallow Rd in South Grafton.

BLAZE: Emergency services at the scene of a structure fire in South Grafton. Fire and Rescue NSW

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said emergency services were called around 3.25am to the structure fire in an old timber mill area.

The spokeswoman said an exclusion zone was established as crews from South Grafton, Grafton and a Hazmat team responded to the incident.

"By 8.36am the fire was extinguished and a stop was put on the incident," the spokeswoman said.