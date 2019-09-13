Building job skills in Valley's fastest growing industry

Training more young people in horticultural skills will be important as the Clarence Valley expands as a food bowl for the country.

NEW training programs aimed at giving young people the skills to find jobs in the Clarence Valley's $106million agriculture sectors are available now at TAFE.

TAFE NSW has introduced seven new courses at TAFE NSW Trenayr to feed the agriculture industry's growth in the Clarence Valley.

The courses, which range from short courses to diplomas, will equip students with a host of skill sets including recognising and caring for plants, weed control, preparing chemicals, quad bike operations, chainsaw operations and maintaining safety processes.

The agriculture industry in the Clarence Valley is worth more than $106million and it's trending upwards with the growth of blueberries and macadamias in the area.

According to recently released research, a 25-year-old Vocational Education and Training graduate is more likely to be earning more, earlier in their career, than an equivalent university graduate.

TAFE NSW Team Leader of Agriculture, Horticulture and Conservation, Anthony McGowan said the TAFE NSW courses will equip students with job-ready skills to pursue employment opportunities in the industry.

Land management is another area the new courses on offer at the TAFE campus at Trenayr look to teach.

"By the time these students get on site, they're safe, know how to use a lot of the machinery and they'll understand how to maintain WHS processes,” he said.

"It's a wonderful example of how TAFE NSW, Australia's largest training provider, can help make one of our region's industries even more efficient.

"These courses will provide the opportunity for students to gain skills and knowledge in areas such as plant propagation, plant nutrition, soil health and management, composting skills and knowledge, and quality assurance.”

TAFE NSW Trenayr Head Teacher of Agriculture, Horticulture and Conservation Land Management, Jacqui Johnson, said the new courses had come at the right time for the region.

"TAFE NSW strives to meet demand in job growth areas and it is no mistake that we have introduced these courses while the blueberry and macadamia industries are growing in the Clarence Valley.,” she said.

Dealing with the produce from horticulture and farming is another area the TAFE is looking to build skills.

"It is great to be able to offer so many new courses to students, whether they be existing agriculture workers who would like to brush up their skills in applying chemicals or people who have never worked in the industry and would like to work towards a Certificate IV of Conservation Land Management.”

She said TAFE NSW would continue to expand the qualifications on offer in response to industry and job growth.

To find out more about the new courses or any other semester two course at TAFE NSW Trenayr, visit www.tafensw.edu.au. For more detail on TAFE NSW courses, face-to-face or online, visit www.tafensw.com.au or call 131601.