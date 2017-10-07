22°
Property

Building with two owners in 124 years up for sale

FOR SALE: The Maclean Post Office building. Ford and Dougherty Maclean
by Caitlan Charles

AFTER having only two owners in the past 124 years, the heritage-listed post office building in Maclean is up for sale.

Opening in 1893, the building has walls of double pressed brick on concrete foundations and the upper storey was cast with cement pebble render.

The building boasts three massive brickwork chimneys with detailed face brickwork on the corners of the first floor.

The first post office was built in 1862 in Maclean, before being moved in 1872, and then was decommissioned as a post office when the purpose-built post office opened.

Designed by W.L. Vernon, a government architect, the building stands out on the main street of Maclean.

While the original postmaster's residence remains attached to the post office, it is now used as a mail sorting room and for staff amenities while a new residence was purchased in Alexander St for the postmaster.

The building, situated on the corner of River St and McNaughton Pl, has significance for Maclean as it highlights a time of development for the riverside town.

In the vicinity of the post office is the federation-style police station and the courthouse, which was built in 1893.

The building will go to auction on November 2 through Ford and Dougherty with the lease for the current post office remaining in the building.

A new lease on the building was signed on July 1 this year, presenting the buyer with guaranteed income from the site.

The building presents a compelling opportunity for an investor to take advantage of the infrastructure growth in the Clarence Valley.

Contact Ford and Dougherty Maclean for more information on the historic Maclean Post Office and details on the sale.

