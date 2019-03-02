Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

THE LAST place in the Clarence Valley where people look to bulk recycle between 14,000 and 22,000 bottles and cans a day for cash has stopped accepting them.

Until Thursday recyclers could bring the bottles and cans they collected to The Grafton Waste Transfer and Recycling Centre, run by MI Organics in Duke St, Grafton, and receive a cash payment for them.

The clerk who handled payments, Sandra Moran, said her boss had up a sign informing people of the decision saying it had become unviable economically and because of strict regulations and parking problems.

Ms Moran said said the facility had become extremely popular, daily handling between 14,000 and 22,000 recycled units.

"We'd bag up the deposits, pay cash for them and put them in two big shipping containers,” she said.

"The company collecting the deposits woud send a semi (trailer) to collect the containers. It had got to the stage they were send a semi every four or five days.”

Ms Moran said the cost of employing two casuals to count the deposited cans and bottles was one of the stumbling blocks for for the service continuing.

"We had a boy doing the counting and bagging, so we had to put another casual on,” she said.

"But it was costing us too much and the company collecting it would not pay more, so it was costing too much.”

Mrs Moran said she believed MI Organics was the last business in the Clarence Valley accepting bulk deposits and paying cash for them.

One of the customers, Glen Clayton, from Lawrence said he preferred the cash payments for bulk deposits instead of the voucher system at the Return and Earn depots.

"It's going to affect a lot of people,” he said. "There's going to be people who won't bother collecting bottles because they couldn't be bothered putting them through the machines.”

Ms Moran said people had told her the automatic machines had been very busy on Friday after the bulk deposits had closed.