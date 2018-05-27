Dogs gone after loss to Tigers

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES — MAY 27: Mahe Fonua of the Tigers scores a try only to have it disallowed during the round 12 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on May 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

THE Wests Tigers have jumped to seventh on the NRL ladder and all but put the pen through Canterburyâ€™s season at the halfway point in the season.

In a match motivated by Josh Reynolds and Aaron Woods both playing against their former clubs, it was Reynolds who finished with the last laugh in the 14-10 Tigers win after they trailed 10-4 at the break.

Reynolds had to spend the first 50 minutes cooling his heels on the sideline but as soon as he entered the contest his energy provided an immediate spark with the Tigers coming home with two second half tries.

David Nofoaluma scored in the 53rd minute soon after Reynolds hit the field while Chris Lawrence pounced on a Tui Lolohea grubber to give his team the lead for the first time in the 66th minute.

The win moves the Tigers to 14 competition points while the Bulldogs remain on six points and will need a miracle from here to have any chance of making the play-offs.

It was the Bulldogs fifth loss in their last six matches.

The Tigers now play the Sydney Roosters on Sunday who they beat back in round one while the Bulldogs take on St George Illawarra next Monday.

While effort is not the question, the Bulldogs have some real problems with their attack with their finish to sets and the lack of impact from their halves a major concern.

Bulldogs Raymond Faitala-Mariner is tackled . Picture: Brett Costello

Luke Brooks was in everything, running 11 times for 88 metres and was a constant threat.

In comparison, Kieran Foran finished with one run for one metre.

The Tigers were lacklustre in the first half, coming up with six errors to one that led to a dismal 59 per cent completion rate compared to the Bulldogsâ€™ 88 per cent.

But despite having a majority 55-45 per cent split of possession, Canterbury still only managed one try to Brett Morris while Moses Mbye landed the conversion and two more penalty goals to claim a 10-4 lead.

In a forgettable opening 40 minutes, Benji Marshall at least provided one memorable highlight with a tremendous 20 metre two-man cut out ball that sent Corey Thompson over untouched.

SCOREBOARD

WESTS TIGERS 14 (C Lawrence D Nofoaluma C Thompson tries E Marsters goal) bt CANTERBURY 10 (B Morris try M Mbye 3 goals) at ANZ Stadium. Referee: Henry Perenara, Ashley Klein. Crowd: 18,847