Bulldogs duo gain valuable experience at league tag titles

REPRESENTATIVES: Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron at the League Tag Championships in Glen Innes on Saturday.

REPRESENTATIVES: Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron at the League Tag Championships in Glen Innes on Saturday. Darrin Heron

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts stars Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron travelled to Glen Innes for the League Tag Championships with some tough results on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had a solid start to the day against the strong Central Coast Roosters, with the sides locked at 6-6 in the first half before the Roosters ran away 28-6 winners.

North Coast then went down to the Greater Northern Tigers 28-0 before ending with a close 14-6 loss to the Northern Rivers Titans.

While Heron and Moss weren't successful with the Bulldogs, the pair enjoyed the day playing against some talented sides.

"They weren't the results we were after but it was a really good experience,” Heron said.

"It was good to get up there and see what some players from the other areas are like.”

The Bulldogs results improved over day despite lack of preparation and a close game against the Titans was a highlight.

"We were gelling slowly as each game progressed and we got to know how we played with each other as we went further into the tournament,” Heron said.

"They swapped me into a couple of different positions I haven't played before so it was good to try that out.”

Heron was utilised as a winger and in her regular fullback position on the day and enjoyed the change of pace..

"I've never played on the wing in my whole life but I think it went pretty well and I feel like I did my job,” she said.

Heron and Moss fell 10-6 in the league tag derby.

"It was a very intense game, it was good for the crowd in the build up to the big one,” Heron said.