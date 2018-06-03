Dogs days not over for Morris twins?

Josh Morris of the Bulldogs (right) celebrates with brother Brett (left) after scoring a try during the Round 3 NRL match between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Penrith Panthers at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

JOSH and Brett Morris's Dog days may not be over just yet.

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal the Bulldogs have put both twin speedsters back on their recruitment and retention list following Moses Mbye's decision to quit the club at the end of the year, or possibly sooner.

In what would be a major win for fans after club favourites James Graham's and Josh Reynolds's exits at the end of last season, Josh and Brett may end up finishing their stellar careers in the blue and white.

The pair appeared certain to leave the club at the end of the year after the Bulldogs ruled out offering the former Kangaroo's new deals because of NRL salary cap restraints.

But the departure of Mbye will free up an estimate $800,000 next year under the salary cap.

Mbye was last week granted a release from his Bulldogs' deal to join the Tigers at the end of the year after being offered a reported $4 million deal.

"Today I would like to confirm that Moses Mbye has sought a release from his current contract which the club has granted," Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Moses for his time with the Bulldogs and his contribution to the club on and off the field.

"Even though he will be taking up an offer to join the Wests Tigers for season 2019, I know that he is committed to putting all his energies into the Bulldogs for the rest of this season and finishing strongly with the club."

Aaron Woods could be the next high-profile player to leave the Bulldogs despite being in his first year at Belmore.

The forward has attracted interest from at least four rival NRL clubs.

Mbye’s departure has opened things up for Canterbury.

Cronulla have been touted as frontrunners to sign the former NSW State of Origin prop, ahead of the Roosters, with the Sharks understood to be considering making a play to snare Woods for the remainder of this year.

"He is a good player that we may be interested in,'' Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan said. "But we have not spoken to him, his manager or the Bulldogs. It is just speculation right now.''

The Warriors and the Knights have also expressed interest in recruiting Woods.

Despite facing severe salary cap restraints next year, the Bulldogs have signed Panthers flyer Christian Crichton and up-and-coming Newcastle No. 7 Jack Cogger for season 2019.

The Bulldogs are also expected to confirm the signing of Newcastle fullback Nick Meaney next week.

