Dogs, Hasler reach settlement over contract stoush

Former Bulldogs coach Des Hasler has reached a settlement with the club. Picture: Paul Miller/AAP

CANTERBURY has reached an out-of-court settlement with former coach Des Hasler.

Hasler took the Bulldogs to court after the NRL club terminated his contract last year.

A statement released by Canterbury on Friday said both parties had agreed to settle the stoush for an undisclosed sum.

"After a great deal of discussion over recent months the Bulldogs are pleased to be able to announce that they have reached a settlement with Des Hasler," chief executive Andrew Hill said.

"It was important for the club to be able to bring this matter to a close and move forward. Our members and fans deserve that.

"With this matter resolved we can we can now look forward to the future and making sure that we put all our energies in to making the Bulldogs great again.

"It is a time for stability and to build a strong base for the future. With this matter now closed we are in a position to do that.

"We we would also like to wish Des all the best for the future."

Hasler has been unemployed since being axed by the Bulldogs.

He has recently been linked with the vacant New Zealand national team coaching role.

