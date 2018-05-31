Menu
Police standoff with Gunman in Mackay city centre
'Bullet hit building': Dramatic new lockdown details emerge

Melanie Plane
31st May 2018 11:58 AM | Updated: 11:58 AM
TWO HIGH-POWERED rifles were allegedly used to fire multiple rounds into the air during yesterdays Mackay CBD lock down.

Queensland Police have revealed the man at the centre of the incident, now identified as Troy Dean Sprigg, allegedly fired up to eight rounds, with one shot hitting a building.

"These are two very high-powered rifles - one of them with a scope and a tripod and obviously because of the size of the rounds they could travel quite a distance," police Superintendent Bruce McNab has told ABC radio.

The 29-year-old Sarina man surrendered to police about 8pm and was transported to Mackay Base Hospital where police say he underwent an assessment.

He has been charged with one count each of going armed to cause fear, dangerous conduct with a weapon, common assault, unlawful possession of a weapon used to commit an indictable offence and authority required to possess explosives.

Mackay detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for public assistance.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident, those who have dash-cam footage, or businesses with CCTV to contact police.

