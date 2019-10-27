‘Bullied like little boys’: England media sticks boot in to All Blacks

Kieran Read’s All Blacks were bashed and bullied across the park.

UK rugby scribes wasted little time in sticking the boot in to distraught New Zealand players and fans following England's 19-7 World Cup semifinal win over the All Blacks.

No sooner had the All Blacks crashed out of the World Cup in Yokohama that serial baiter Stephen Jones compared the players to 'little boys'.

"This was one of England's greatest sporting days - and I am not just talking rugby here," Jones wrote for The Times.

"The planning, execution, defending and attacking of this breathtaking England team made it arguably their greatest day, a performance they will find hard to surpass if they win the final at the same venue next Saturday.

"New Zealand lose occasionally but they are never crushed. So this was a glorious first. Forget the scoreboard. They scored one lucky try and for the rest of the evening they looked like little boys being bullied outside the sweet shop.

"They were lucky not to lose players to the bin and there was a time when Marius Jonker, the TMO, was a far bigger danger to England than the opposition."

The Gaurdian also focused on the manner of the All Blacks' comprehensive defeat.

"Not since the 2003 Rugby World Cup has English rugby enjoyed a more stunning or significant moment. Eddie Jones's team are into their first final for 12 years but the manner in which they left New Zealand strewn on the canvas was as striking as the 19-7 scoreline," the report in The Guardian read.

"The All Blacks' dreams of becoming the first team to win three consecutive Webb Ellis Cups were not so much dashed as smashed."

The Daily Mail claimed it was the day "England took rugby to a new level".

"Under the Yokohama night sky, Eddie Jones' history boys produced one of the greatest performances in the history of professional rugby to book their place in the World Cup final," the report read.

"Crash, bang, wallop, went the sound of the All Blacks being smashed off their pedestal and sent flying into next week.

"Every All Black dropped to their haunches on the final whistle because they did not know what had just hit them. Bloodied, bruised, battered."

Sam Whitelock and Jack Goodhue digest the All Blacks’ loss to England.

The Guardian hammered home the point that this was New Zealand's first defeat in 19 World Cup matches, dating back to their 2007 quarterfinal loss to France.

BBC's Tom Fordyce reminded everyone of the All Blacks' 15-1 record against England in their previous 16 games, with their last victory coming in 2012.

"England tore the crown from their head with a performance of unremitting energy and excellence on a night for the ages in Yokohama," Fordyce wrote.

The Mirror too heaped praise on England after they advanced to next weekend's final with a superb outing against the No.1 side in the world in New Zealand.

"Eddie Jones had spoken in the week of his confidence that the Red Rose could book a first final place since 2007, and they duly defeated the All Blacks - tournament winners in 2011 and 2015," The Mirror report read.

"And the Red Rose duly produced with a magnificent, powerful display, as they continue their quest to match the 2003 achievement of becoming world champions."

