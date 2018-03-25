Bullock, McGrath blaze into the Axeman ranks

Grafton Redmen players Dom Bullock and Ed McGrath have been selected in the Mid North Coast Axemen representative side.

RUGBY UNION: Grafton Redmen players Dom Bullock and Ed McGrath have been selected in the Mid North Coast Axemen Rugby squad to compete in the NSW Country Championships in Warren on April 28 and 29.

It will be the first time the duo has tried out for representative honours and according to Bullock the Axemen are not there to make up the numbers.

"We've had two trials and last weekend we played Southern Beaches in Newcastle and won convincingly nine tries to four,” Bullock said at Redmen training during the week.

"We will be playing in the top tier competition this year and we're not going into the Championships thinking about losing.

"I think we might surprise a few reams with our style of play although we are up against some powerhouse sides in Newcastle, Illawarra and Central Coast.”

Western Plains will be holding the Championships for the first time, however, both Central North and New England may not contest this year's Richardson Shield due to lack of numbers which is disappointing.

Bullock who plays first grade scrum-half for the Redmen, said Mid North Coast would benefit from the withdrawal of Central North.

"We've merged with Central North who have brought a lot of talent into the squad,” he said.

"There's also a good mix from within the Zone and a lot of new faces. Our backline has a fair bit of youth and plenty of pace which all goes well for some entertaining rugby.”

McGrath who filled in for the Redmen at inside centre last season will return to his familiar role in the forwards.

"I've actually had to learn how to jump in the lineout again after playing in the backs for most of last year,” McGrath said.

Angus Anderson has once again been appointed as head coach of the Axemen after a successful 2017 Championships in Port Macquarie.