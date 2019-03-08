Bullock wants boys to lay it on the line

ALL IN THE DELIVERY: Grafton Redmen scrum-half Dom Bullock wants to see more commitment at the club as the Redmen set their sights on the Evans River 10s.

ALL IN THE DELIVERY: Grafton Redmen scrum-half Dom Bullock wants to see more commitment at the club as the Redmen set their sights on the Evans River 10s. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: WITH the Coopers Far North Coast rugby competition only three weeks away, the Grafton Redmen will have their first hit-out of the season at the annual Evans River 10's tournament on Saturday.

For Grafton, it will be a chance to blow off the cobwebs, and for new players to impress the coaching staff.

Redmen first grade scrum-half Dom Bullock said the emphasis tomorrow will be sharpening their skill levels and getting an edge over their opponents at the breakdown.

"Rugby 10's is more similar to fifteen-a-side then sevens so I guess the focus for us will be our skill levels,” Bullock said at training during the week.

"We will be looking at our passing, individual ruck work and decision making at the breakdown.”

Bullock added the weekend is a chance for players to test their skills in a fast-paced game and stake their claim for first and second grade positions.

"I'm not sure of the final line-up yet, I'll leave that to Howie (Craig Howe Redmen first grade coach),” he said.

"It is certainly a chance for players, especially the younger guys, to develop their skills and show the coaches what they have to offer.

"Our style of play requires a lot of fitness to defend and not as much to hold the ball so we want to make sure we don't turn the ball over and concentrate on holding our defensive line.”

The following weekend Grafton will host St Albert's College Armidale and Southern Cross Uni Marlins in three grades at Rugby Park South Grafton.

"It should be a fun weekend of quality rugby,” Bullock said.

"We made the move to register three grades this season to get more players on the park. Now we have the three grades we need to get the players along to training.

"We understand for some players rugby early in the year is not on their radar but realistically we only have a few training sessions left until the competition starts so it would be great to see more players interested in third grade attending training.”