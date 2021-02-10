Bullocks in demand at Grafton Saleyards
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents
There were 358 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on February 9.
Numbers were well down compared to last week in a mixed quality yarding. Good bullocks and cows were well supplied, however the market was slightly easier with most sales back by around 10c/kg. Although it was back, there were still some excellent results. The bulk of the young cattle were of lesser quality which reflected a cheaper market, again, the better quality stock saw pleasing results.
SALE HIGHLIGHT:
- A/c Paul Van Den Berg sold Angus Steers 446.2c/kg averaged 440kg - $1,963.28p/hd
- A/c L Towns sold Angus Cross Steers 428.2c/kg averaged 457.5kg - $1,959.02p/hd
- A/c D Corfe sold an Angus Heifer 325.2c/kg weighed 575kg - $1,869.90
- A/c Gordonbrook sold Brangus Cows 302c/kg averaged 556.7kg - $1,681.13p/hd
- A/c DM Harrison sold a Limousin Cross Vealer Steer 500c/kg weighed 265kg - $1,325.00
- A/c DM Harrison sold a Limousin Cross Vealer Heifer 542.2c/kg weighed 190kg - $1,030.18
- A/c Dan & Ericia Shipman sold a Droughtmaster Vealer Steer 518.2c/kg weighed 255kg - $1,321.41
- A/c JT & TG O’Brien sold Brangus Cross Vealer Steers 540.2c/kg averaged 265kg - $1,431.563p/hd
- A/c Benjamin Simpson sold a Speckle Park Cross Vealer Steer 574.2c/kg weighed 190kg - $1,090.98
- A/c D Corfe sold an Angus Vealer Steer 662.2c/kg weighed 150kg - $993.30
- A/c Terry Fitzgerald sold an Angus Vealer Steer 690.2c/kg weighed 120kg - $828.24
Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents
A total of 358 cattle yarded at the Grafton Saleyards this week. The market continued its strong trend for bullocks, with a very good offering of heavy bullocks that topped at 366c/kg to average 354c/kg. Feeder steers sold to 455c/kg. Cows sold easier with a top of 306c/kg, with most cow sales between 270c/kg to 295c/kg. Trade cattle sold well once more with weaner steers selling from 470c/kg to 692c/kg and weaner heifers selling to 670c/kg.
SALE HIGHLIGHT
- EK & SN Smith Bullocks sold to 355c/kg weighed 740kg to return $2621/hd
- L & D Thompson Bullocks sold to 358c/kg weighed 788kg to return $2800/hd
- Wystrike PTY LTD Bullocks sold to 362c/kg weighed 734kg to return $2645/hd
- GJ & DL Lee Bullocks sold to 366c/kg weighed 635kg to return $2319/hd
- RC & K Wilkes Bullocks sold to 365c/kg weighed 663kg to return $2421/hd
- BA & MJ Moran Bullocks sold to 362c/kg weighed 633kg to return $2281/hd
- Brett Buckmaster Cows sold to 306c/kg weighed 670kg to return $2045/hd
- Heifer Station Cows sold to 296c/kg weighed 528kg to return $1554/hd
- LI Smith Angus Steers sold to 582c/kg weighed 218kg to return $1262/hd
- CL Moran Murry Grey Steers sold to 494c/kg weighed 275kg to return $1354/hd
- M & S Hastings Angus Steers sold to 510c/kg weighed 255kg to return $1298/hd