Bullocks in demand at Grafton Saleyards

Peter and Hazel Lawson were selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. This week’s sale saw a continuation of the high quality lines of export cattle which were on offer last week, with a number of vendors once again offering lines of very well presented bullocks. The Lawson’s were chosen for their offering of 19 bullocks off pastures in the Ulmarra/Cowper a

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 358 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on February 9.



Numbers were well down compared to last week in a mixed quality yarding. Good bullocks and cows were well supplied, however the market was slightly easier with most sales back by around 10c/kg. Although it was back, there were still some excellent results. The bulk of the young cattle were of lesser quality which reflected a cheaper market, again, the better quality stock saw pleasing results.

SALE HIGHLIGHT:

A/c Paul Van Den Berg sold Angus Steers 446.2c/kg averaged 440kg - $1,963.28p/hd

A/c L Towns sold Angus Cross Steers 428.2c/kg averaged 457.5kg - $1,959.02p/hd

A/c D Corfe sold an Angus Heifer 325.2c/kg weighed 575kg - $1,869.90

A/c Gordonbrook sold Brangus Cows 302c/kg averaged 556.7kg - $1,681.13p/hd

A/c DM Harrison sold a Limousin Cross Vealer Steer 500c/kg weighed 265kg - $1,325.00

A/c DM Harrison sold a Limousin Cross Vealer Heifer 542.2c/kg weighed 190kg - $1,030.18

A/c Dan & Ericia Shipman sold a Droughtmaster Vealer Steer 518.2c/kg weighed 255kg - $1,321.41

A/c JT & TG O’Brien sold Brangus Cross Vealer Steers 540.2c/kg averaged 265kg - $1,431.563p/hd

A/c Benjamin Simpson sold a Speckle Park Cross Vealer Steer 574.2c/kg weighed 190kg - $1,090.98

A/c D Corfe sold an Angus Vealer Steer 662.2c/kg weighed 150kg - $993.30

A/c Terry Fitzgerald sold an Angus Vealer Steer 690.2c/kg weighed 120kg - $828.24

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A total of 358 cattle yarded at the Grafton Saleyards this week. The market continued its strong trend for bullocks, with a very good offering of heavy bullocks that topped at 366c/kg to average 354c/kg. Feeder steers sold to 455c/kg. Cows sold easier with a top of 306c/kg, with most cow sales between 270c/kg to 295c/kg. Trade cattle sold well once more with weaner steers selling from 470c/kg to 692c/kg and weaner heifers selling to 670c/kg.

