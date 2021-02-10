Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Peter and Hazel Lawson were selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. This week’s sale saw a continuation of the high quality lines of export cattle which were on offer last week, with a number of vendors once again offering lines of very well presented bullocks. The Lawson’s were chosen for their offering of 19 bullocks off pastures in the Ulmarra/Cowper a
Peter and Hazel Lawson were selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. This week’s sale saw a continuation of the high quality lines of export cattle which were on offer last week, with a number of vendors once again offering lines of very well presented bullocks. The Lawson’s were chosen for their offering of 19 bullocks off pastures in the Ulmarra/Cowper a
News

Bullocks in demand at Grafton Saleyards

Adam Hourigan
10th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 358 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on February 9.

Numbers were well down compared to last week in a mixed quality yarding. Good bullocks and cows were well supplied, however the market was slightly easier with most sales back by around 10c/kg. Although it was back, there were still some excellent results. The bulk of the young cattle were of lesser quality which reflected a cheaper market, again, the better quality stock saw pleasing results.

SALE HIGHLIGHT: 

  • A/c Paul Van Den Berg sold Angus Steers 446.2c/kg averaged 440kg - $1,963.28p/hd
  • A/c L Towns sold Angus Cross Steers 428.2c/kg averaged 457.5kg - $1,959.02p/hd
  • A/c D Corfe sold an Angus Heifer 325.2c/kg weighed 575kg - $1,869.90
  • A/c Gordonbrook sold Brangus Cows 302c/kg averaged 556.7kg - $1,681.13p/hd
  • A/c DM Harrison sold a Limousin Cross Vealer Steer 500c/kg weighed 265kg - $1,325.00
  • A/c DM Harrison sold a Limousin Cross Vealer Heifer 542.2c/kg weighed 190kg - $1,030.18
  • A/c Dan & Ericia Shipman sold a Droughtmaster Vealer Steer 518.2c/kg weighed 255kg - $1,321.41
  • A/c JT & TG O’Brien sold Brangus Cross Vealer Steers 540.2c/kg averaged 265kg - $1,431.563p/hd
  • A/c Benjamin Simpson sold a Speckle Park Cross Vealer Steer 574.2c/kg weighed 190kg - $1,090.98
  • A/c D Corfe sold an Angus Vealer Steer 662.2c/kg weighed 150kg - $993.30
  • A/c Terry Fitzgerald sold an Angus Vealer Steer 690.2c/kg weighed 120kg - $828.24

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A total of 358 cattle yarded at the Grafton Saleyards this week. The market continued its strong trend for bullocks, with a very good offering of heavy bullocks that topped at 366c/kg to average 354c/kg. Feeder steers sold to 455c/kg. Cows sold easier with a top of 306c/kg, with most cow sales between 270c/kg to 295c/kg. Trade cattle sold well once more with weaner steers selling from 470c/kg to 692c/kg and weaner heifers selling to 670c/kg.

SALE HIGHLIGHT

  • EK & SN Smith Bullocks sold to 355c/kg weighed 740kg to return $2621/hd
  • L & D Thompson Bullocks sold to 358c/kg weighed 788kg to return $2800/hd
  • Wystrike PTY LTD Bullocks sold to 362c/kg weighed 734kg to return $2645/hd
  • GJ & DL Lee Bullocks sold to 366c/kg weighed 635kg to return $2319/hd
  • RC & K Wilkes Bullocks sold to 365c/kg weighed 663kg to return $2421/hd
  • BA & MJ Moran Bullocks sold to 362c/kg weighed 633kg to return $2281/hd
  • Brett Buckmaster Cows sold to 306c/kg weighed 670kg to return $2045/hd
  • Heifer Station Cows sold to 296c/kg weighed 528kg to return $1554/hd
  • LI Smith Angus Steers sold to 582c/kg weighed 218kg to return $1262/hd
  • CL Moran Murry Grey Steers sold to 494c/kg weighed 275kg to return $1354/hd
  • M & S Hastings Angus Steers sold to 510c/kg weighed 255kg to return $1298/hd
clarence valley livestock selling centre farrell mccrohon stock and station agents ray donovan stock and station agents vendor of the week
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Railway history gets new lease of life from bridge

        Premium Content Railway history gets new lease of life from bridge

        News Built in the 1900s, a restored piece of history will live on thanks to special project and signage

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        SACKED: Lismore council terminates GM's contract

        Premium Content SACKED: Lismore council terminates GM's contract

        Council News Shelley Oldham is set to leave her $300,000 role with Lismore City Council which...

        Daily Catch-Up: February 10, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 10, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.