Blues’ Aussie attack buries Bulls’ Test hopefuls

Matthew Renshaw fumes after giving his wicket away. Picture: AAP

NSW have recorded a 163-run Sheffield Shield win after Queensland's brigade of Test hopefuls failed in Canberra.

Nathan Lyon (5-94) and Josh Hazlewood (4-30) ran through the Bulls' batting order to record the Blues' first victory in their past 11 Shield games.

While the Blues' all-Test attack looked ominous as the Bulls were bowled out for 216 in pursuit of 380 on Monday, the match left the Australia selectors with more questions than answers.

Hazlewood was particularly impressive on a Manuka Oval pitch which offered little for the seamers, dismissing opener Joe Burns for 38 before lunch to effectively extinguish the Bulls' hopes in the match.

The result leaves the winless Bulls in last spot and their title defence in disarray.

Burns had an outside chance to return to the Test line-up if he could pile on a big score but failed make the most of a promising start after being dismissed for just six in the first innings.

Fellow Test aspirants Matt Renshaw (21 and 6) and Marnus Labuschagne (4 and 52) also failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

Lyon took his first Sheffield Shield five-wicket haul after removing Charlie Hemphrey, Sam Heazlett and skipper Jimmy Peirson in remarkably similar fashion in the first session.

All three were dismissed after ballooning a Lyon deliver to Moises Henriques for close catches in front of the wicket, with the Australian off-spinner taking nine wickets for the march.

Allrounder Jack Wildermuth top-scored with 84 but it wasn't nearly enough.

