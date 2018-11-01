Can Renshaw push Baggy Green case?

THE Bulls have stuck solid with the team that fought out a courageous draw against South Australia as they look to register their first win in the Sheffield Shield this season.

Queensland will return to AB Field on Saturday for the first time since last summer's epic victory in the Shield final to face Western Australia and a win will be critical to the Bulls defending their 2017-18 title.

The match will also be an opportunity for axed Test opener Matt Renshaw to get his baggy green revival up and running after he failed against the Redbacks.

Renshaw was dismissed for three and a duck in Adelaide, a poor outing in his first match since being overlooked for Test selection against Pakistan last month.

Batsman Sam Heazlett, who struck a stoic century against South Australia, has been named to back up for the Bulls after featuring for the PM's XI against South Africa in Canberra today.

Captain Usman Khawaja remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained while on Test duty in the UAE.

The Bulls are sitting last on the Sheffield Shield ladder after two rounds with one loss and one draw.

*Queensland Bulls: Jimmy Peirson (c), Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Luke Feldman, Sam Heazlett, Charlie Hemphrey, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.