Bumper brekky celebrating women and work

Kylie Pearson will be the keynote speaker at the International Women’s Day breakfast organised by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

THE Grafton Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating women's success in business and industry by hosting an International Women's Day champagne breakfast at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday morning.

Altering the format of their monthly breakfast meetings, the Chamber will be hearing from a keynote speaker, Kylie Pearson, before hosting a panel of Clarence Valley women succeeding in their fields.

Panel members are Kylie Pearson, Michelle Hockings, Skye Sear, Elizabeth Fairweather and Joanne Reid.

Chamber executive officer Annmarie Henderson said she was excited about hosting the event and said it was a first for the Chamber.

Ms Henderson said there had already been a great response from women in the community with tickets selling quickly and businesses getting on board to support the initiative. A number had made in-kind donations for the one-of-a-kind gift bag, which would be given to the first 50 people at the event.

"We want to raise the profile of businesswomen in Grafton," Mrs Henderson said.

"I was blown away by the number of businesses who have been able to throw stuff at us and say 'this is a great cause' so we are hoping to make it a yearly event."

The vent kicks off at 7am at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday March 6.

The theme of International Women's Day - this year on March 8 - is 'Each for Equal', with the IWD website noting that individually, "we are all responsible for our thoughts and actions - all day, every day."

"We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements," the website stated.

"Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world."