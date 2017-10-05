Bumper carnival expected for Jaca Basketball

Byron Bay Brews will once again be front and centre for the upcoming 50th Jacaranda Basketball Carnival.

BASKETBALL: With only two weeks left before the biggest event on the Valley basketball calendar, operations at Grafton Sports Centre have kicked into overdrive.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Jacaranda Hotel Basketball Carnival and event organisers are expecting the carnival to be one of the biggest in recent memory.

The carnival will be held at the sports centre from October 20 to 22 and with only a few spots left for teams it is expected to be packed out.

Grafton Basketball Association's Georgina McArthur said: "Entries close up on Friday afternoon, so we will have a better idea of true numbers then but we have allowed for 62 teams this year.

"We have a lot of teams coming from across Queensland and Northern NSW and of course there is a good local contingent,” McArthur said

"It will be bigger and better than the last couple of years and we are all excited.”

While they are yet to officially nominate, last year's A Grade men's winner Downtown Funky Stuff is expected to defend its crown but will face a tough challenge from 2015 winner Tequila Mockingbird and Byron Brews.

"I think there will be plenty of tight games and hopefully it is good to watch,” McArthur said.