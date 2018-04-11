Bumper Royal Easter Show for professional groomer

DOG DESIGNS: Jane Bourke with her successful dogs from the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Nipper, Milli and Harper.

DOG DESIGNS: Jane Bourke with her successful dogs from the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Nipper, Milli and Harper. Adam Hourigan

AS WELL as turning a run-down old shop on Prince street to a successful grooming business, Jane Bourke also competes with her pampered pooches in grooming competitions.

Business owner Jane Bourke of the Naked Hound groomers in Grafton entered three dogs into the Pet Industry Association of Australia grooming competition at The Royal Easter Show which showcases the talents of professional groomers.

She was placed in the Pet Pavilion this year and she entered a Wire-Hair Fox Terrier, an American Cocker Spaniel and a Toy Poodle which she needed to groom each to a specific breed standard.

With Nipper her American Cocker Spaniel she placed first in his masters Gundog class, she then was awarded best in group, which is the best out of open and masters.

"Because we got best in group with Nipper, we were up for best in show, and I got runner up best in show with Nipper and then I also got New South Wales state groomer,” she said.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show regards the best in show one of Australia's most prestigious canine honours.

Harper the wire-haired Fox Terrier was awarded second in Masters, and Millie her little toy poodle placed third in poodle.

"It was her (Milli) first show, she was really, really good.”

On a competition day with Nipper because he has so much coat, she has to get up at 3.30 in the morning just to bathe him.

"He is about a three hour show bath and dry.”

She then gets to the competition and pre-judging starts at 8.30-9am.

"Then I get two hours with Nippy to do his groom, and then after that two hours the judges start judging and award accordingly.”

Bourke has been a groomer for more than 10 years and it was a progression from her show horses.

" I thought dogs are going to be easy,” She joked.

Bourke also has placed in other grooming competitions such as Dogs Queensland where she was awarded best in show.