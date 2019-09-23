Bumpy ride on Lake Rd raises ire of Swan Creek resident

AS BAD AS EVER: Swan Creek resident Doug Purnell with chunks of metal he claim were found in road base along Lake Rd.

IN THE more than three decades Doug Purnell has lived off Shepherds Ln at Swan Creek, he has never seen the roads around his place worse than they are now.

First it was the chunks of metal that were allegedly found in contaminated road base used on the roads around his property.

Now it's the corrugations in the road, which he says are so bad they cause the warning indicators on the dashboard of his car to light up.

"There's a bloke who delivers the mail around Lake Rd who has a Nomad GPS, the road is that bad this thing is telling him he has crashed,” Mr Purnell said.

"There's more traffic along these roads, Four Mile Ln and Lake Rd, and the road is as bad as ever. I've lived here for 32 years and I don't think I've ever seen the road as bad as it is now.

"We have cattle trucks and semi-trailer after semi-trailer full of hay bales. I was down on the bank of the creek on the weekend and a truck came down the road, the wheels were more off the road than they were on, that's how bad the corrugations are. I can hear the trucks rattling from my house, 400m away.”

Mr Purnell said recent Clarence Valley Council works to grade the road had managed to remove the tops of the worst corrugations along Lake Rd last week, but the condition of the surface didn't improve for long.

"They came through and graded it on Thursday (September 19) but the corrugations came back less than a week later,” he said.

"It's wrecking our vehicles, you never know when you're going to get a puncture.”

Mr Purnell said Clarence Valley Council has recently worked on upgrading the surface of Four Mile Ln, and he said the work done on that road was a vast improvement on the state of the road previously.

"They've done a good job out there, it'd be great if they could do the same thing here,” he said.

The Daily Examiner has reached out to Clarence Valley Council for comment.