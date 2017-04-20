Bumpy road a danger to all

Annette and Peter Gardiner want James Creek Rd to be graded more than twice a year due to safety concerns.

PETER and Annette Gardiner always knew the unsealed section of James Creek Rd was a nightmare, but the severity of the issue became real when their daughter, Cassie, had an accident on the road.

"She was on her way to work in Yamba and rolled my car and slid into the 'scar tree',” Mrs Gardiner said.

The crash is a pretty common occurrence according to the Gardiners who said the dirt road was not always good enough for two cars to pass each other safely.

"I remember years ago when I ran the tow truck company, he said 'I know exactly where it is, you don't even need to tell me which bend it's on',” Mrs Gardiner said.

Mr Gardiner said the road was in bad shape at the moment and it had been about six moths since it was last graded.

Last week, Mr and Mrs Gardiner wrote to Clarence Valley Council and councillors about James Creek Rd. "This (road) has only got a maintenance schedule where it gets graded twice a year, which is fine, and they put counters (down) so they know if it goes up to the next level of traffic,” Mrs Gardiner said.

"But of course when this gets bad people don't use it, the locals don't use it.

"It gets graded twice a year and it's just not enough for the traffic that uses it.”

Clarence Valley Council acting works and civil director Peter Birch said most of the council's unsealed roads, including the unsealed section of James Creek Road, were damaged during recent heavy rain.

"Some have been affected more than others and we are getting to the priority areas first,” he said.

"At this stage we are targeting rural roads where emergency access is an issue. The wet weather has put us about two weeks behind with most of our maintenance work on unsealed roads.

"We're in the process of doing safety works on unsealed roads and James Creek is targeted for late next week, but that will depend on extent of safety works on other roads.”

Mr Birch said it was unlikely the council would seal the remaining section of James Creek Rd, but had approved a rezoning application for the area and it was likely one of the conditions of consent for a future development there would be for the road be sealed. "However, we don't know when the developer is likely to proceed,” he said.