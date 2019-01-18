Menu
Bundaberg lawyer and Edon Place chair Edwina Rowan.
Lawyer targeted in laughable online 'porn attack'

18th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
BEING blackmailed online is far from a laughing matter, but a Bundaberg husband couldn't help but giggle when overseas scammers threatened to release his wife's secret "porn habits" to the world.

Bundaberg lawyer Edwina Rowan's quiet weekend was shattered on Saturday when she became the target of a chilling email scam.

The message included a password in the subject line that Ms Rowan had used for several accounts in the past.

"The sender, a devious "Horten Bastard" told me that he had used the password to hack my computer and record a video of me through my webcam," she said.

"The email went on to say that my 'porn habits' would be revealed to the world unless I met the princely sum of $1700 by way of Bitcoin."

Ms Rowan spent the hours that followed cancelling several of her accounts and using an online password generator to change her passwords.

"I showed my husband and asked his opinion and he thought it was hilarious," Ms Rowan laughed.

"We have a shared laptop in our house, so the implication that I'd been looking at porn and was filmed while looking at it... well that's a highly unlikely scenario, so he found some humour in it."

Ms Rowan added that if she'd been unknowingly recorded at work, the video would be nothing but boring to view.

"And I don't even have a webcam," she said.

Since the initial threat, Ms Rowan has received a further three emails making various payment demands, followed by threats to reveal "shocking" videos to her friends, business contacts and family.

While she'd been quick to dismiss the email as a scam, Ms Rowan said it would be easy for people to be tricked.

"It plays on people's fears ... incriminating fears that might be disseminated to the world," Ms Rowan said.

If you believe you have been scammed online, report it at www.scamwatch.gov.au.

