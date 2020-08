A girl has been charged after a video featuring kittens was posted on social media.

DETECTIVES from the Bundaberg Child Protection and Investigation Unit, investigating an alleged online video involving three kittens, have charged a 17-year-old Millbank girl.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the breach of duty of care of an animal by failing to provide, under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

She will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.