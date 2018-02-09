Bundjalung boy relishes chance to pull on Waratahs blue

RUGBY UNION: It will be a proud moment for the entire Walker family when former Yamba Buccaneers junior Cody Walker gets his first opportunity to pull on the NSW Waratahs jersey today.

Walker will be in the thick of things after being named in the Waratahs squad for the second instalment of the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens tournament.

While it is a step away from the full 15-man game, Walker will not be treating this opportunity any differently.

"This is what you have always dreamed of as a kid, playing on the big stage,” Walker said.

"I am just trying to take it with both hands.

"I am feeling good but I am also nervous at the same time. A lot of the new guys have settled in nicely and now we're just ready to go.”

Walker has been working hard in pre-season training since signing on with the Waratahs in October, and while it has not been an easy slog, the front rower said he was surprised by just how welcoming the club was.

"The vibe around the group has been great, everyone is just keen to get together and show what we can do as a unit,” he said.

"Everyone has been really willing to get in there and support the younger guys. Even the guys who haven't been around for that many years have bloody stuck their heads out and given us a helping hand.

"It is just like a bigger version of the local rugby club in a country town. We are a tight group and we look after one another.”

That notion will spread onto the field this weekend when the Waratahs go into a tough draw against French rugby giants Pau, the Highlanders from New Zealand and inaugural Global 10s champions Chiefs.

While they are confident of making a run to the finals, Walker said coach Darryl Gibson had given the Waratahs one objective.

"He has given us a license to go out there and have as much fun as we can,” he said. "We have a few key players around the group and with the extra space that 10s rugby allows, we will try a few more things.

"It doesn't matter if you start on the bench of on the field, everyone will get an opportunity to shine.”

After missing out on last week's pre-season tour to New Zealand, Walker will be utilising the Tens to prove himself ahead of the Super Rugby season.

Any chance you get to put that jersey on you are aiming to prove to the coach that you are up to the task,” he said. "This has been a long time coming so I just want to get out there.”