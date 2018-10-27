Bundy court: Stealing 'dare' leads to $500 fine

THEFT: Tiffany Fing stole a bottle of Midori and a bottle of Smirnoff vodka as a dare from First Choice Liquor at Quay St, Bundaberg. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

THEFT: Tiffany Fing stole a bottle of Midori and a bottle of Smirnoff vodka as a dare from First Choice Liquor at Quay St, Bundaberg. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily Iain Curry

A WOMAN has faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court after being caught on CCTV footage stealing alcohol from a Bundy bottle shop.

The court was yesterday told 26-year-old Tiffany Fing had been dared by two friends to steal two items from First Choice Liquor on Quay St on September 15 at 1pm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Fing took a bottle of Midori and a bottle of Smirnoff vodka valued at a total $104.

"The defendant has concealed both items of alcohol in a shopping bag and left without making any attempt to pay," Snr Const Klaassen said.

Fing also faced charges relating to a former police protection notice after she breached bail conditions stating she was not to attend a specific address.

Snr Const Klaassen said police were called on numerous occasions when Fing was present at the address in breach of her bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client had formerly been residing with her mother and her three children but was not getting along with her mother's partner.

After being ordered to avoid the address, Fing left her three children, all under five years of age, in her mother's care as she had nowhere to live and had been sleeping in her car.

"On one occasion she was visiting her children, which does explain but does not excuse her reason for breaching her conditions, and on the other occasion she was getting clothes from the car that was parked adjacent to the driveway," Mr James said.

After Fing pleaded guilty to all charges, she was find $500 by Magistrate Belinda Merrin with no conviction recorded.