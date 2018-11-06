Menu
The University Drive waste management facility has been closed until further notice.
Bundy dump closed after detonators found

Emma Reid
5th Nov 2018 3:17 PM
THE University Drive waste management facility has been closed until further notice.

Devices that are believed to be detonators were deposited at the facility at the weekend.

A detonator, frequently a blasting cap, is a device used to trigger an explosive device.

They can be chemically, mechanically or electrically initiated, the latter two being the most common.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said, to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public, the site would remain closed until the devices are examined by experts.

A team from the explosives inspectorate of the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy will be inspecting the devices.

To dispose of household waste, the community is asked to divert to Qunaba, 108 Potters Rd, Bargara, or Meadowvale, 443 Rosedale Rd, Bundaberg North.

Commercial waste can be taken to Qunaba.

The spokesman said the council apologises for the inconvenience.

