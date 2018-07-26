Menu
Bundy man, 64, clocked at 163km/h on Bruce Hwy

25th Jul 2018 6:35 PM
A BUNDABERG man, 64, has lost his licence and faces a $1200 fine after police clocked him driving at 163km/h on the Bruce Highway.

The man was pulled over by Maryborough traffic police near Howard about 3.25pm on Monday.

When questioned by police officers, the driver could offer no reason for his haste.

He said he was not looking at his speed and instead was concentrating on driving his car.

He was issued a high speed infringement notice with a fine, eight demerit points and six months licence suspension.

Police from the Maryborough Patrol Group continue to urge motorists to slow down following several fatal crashes across Wide Bay this year.

It is the fourth high speed offence within a two-week period across the region.

All except one were on the Bruce Highway.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or 24 hours a day at crimestoppers.com.au.

