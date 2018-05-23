'MAGICAL': Paramedics deliver baby Mikayla in driveway

PARAMEDIC Laura Hirth has only been fully qualified for two months but she is already changing lives, and bringing new ones into the world.

On Friday, the 22-year-old Queensland Ambulance Service advanced care paramedic and her partner Ross Breckenridge responded to a call involving a heavily pregnant woman who was about to give birth.

New resident Katrina Watteau was over 40 weeks pregnant with her fourth child when contractions started while she was at home, and baby Mikayla just wasn't waiting for anyone.

"I went into labour and I underestimated the contractions and my waters broke," she said.

"I only had a couple of minutes to get to the hospital, my husband called the ambulance and he was in a bit of a panic realising that he might have to deliver her.

"But the paramedics arrived within five minutes... they ended up delivering her in the driveway."

BABY MIKAYLA: Holly 6, Taylah 8, advanced care paramedic Ross Breckenridge, Anastaysia 2 (front), mum Katrina Watteau and advanced care paramedic Laura Hirth. Mike Knott BUN220518MIKAYLA9

Paramedic Laura Hirth said the "magical" moment had been a career highlight.

"I have always wanted to be there for a birth," she said.

"It is a very humbling experience, very beautiful.

Advanced care paramedics Ross Breckenridge, and Laura Hirth with baby Mikayla. mike knott

"When she was delivered, it was amazing. I felt completely overwhelmed, it was very nice to share that with the family."

Paramedic Ross Breckenridge said he was more than happy to let Ms Hirth take over the reigns, having already had his fair share of baby deliveries throughout his career.

"I have done 24 baby deliveries in my 40 year career," he said.

"It is the best part of the job."

The birth was over in no more than 10 minutes with baby Mikayla welcomed into the world by her three sisters, mother, father and the local paramedics.