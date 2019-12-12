Menu
Bundaberg was ranked as the fifth most generous place in the country.
Bundy ranked as fifth most generous place in Australia

Carolyn Booth, carolyn.booth@news-mail.com.au
12th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
BUNDY, you're a generous lot, so generous that data has revealed the rum city is the fifth most generous location in the country.

Topping the list was Wagga Wagga, followed by Mackay, Launceston, Mandurah in Western Australia and then Bundaberg.

GoFundMe's just released Year in Giving Report also shows the type of campaigns that really touched our hearts in 2019.

Emergencies and community were the fastest growing donor categories, with donations to pages in both categories increasing by more than a third.

In the past six weeks the bushfire crisis gripping the country is a testament to this trend. More than $3.4 million was raised by more than 65,000 donors over 700 GoFundMe pages from November 10-30.

This included Australia's biggest GoFundMe page to date - 44,000 donors from more than 95 countries raised more than $1.9 million for the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, to support the rehabilitation of injured koalas.

Closer to home, among the local campaigns many were keen to support was that of 10-year-old Sienna McGarry, whose diagnosis with leukaemia in June completely turned the family's world upside down.

To date the GoFundMe page has raised $15,310 to support Sienna and her family.

Another local campaign is one for Molly Dawson, a former student and now teacher's assistant at Shalom College, which raised $13,379.

The teenager was diagnosed with lymphoma, cancer in her lymph nodes, and this year underwent 14 rounds of chemo and lost all her hair. She has been in remission for about seven months.

GoFundMe regional manager Nicola Britton said behind every single donation was a random act of kindness.

"It proves that now, more than ever, Aussies are standing side-by-side to back one another in their time of need," she said.

