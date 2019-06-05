Bundy's road toll climbs: 74-year-old man dies in hospital

The crash at Branyan on Childers Rd claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman from Moore Park Beach and a 74-year-old man has now died in hospital.

A 74-YEAR-OLD man has sadly passed away following traffic crash that occurred at Branyan, near Bundaberg, last month.

On Monday, May 20, around 6.30pm Forensic Crash Investigations indicate a car travelling north on the Isis Highway sideswiped a car travelling in the opposite direction before colliding with a second car travelling south.

The driver of the car travelling north, a 63-year-old woman from Moore Park Beach, pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sadly, the passenger of her vehicle, a 74-year-old man, passed away in the Bundaberg Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash on the Isis Highway at Branyan, 10km south of Bundaberg, or may have dashcam is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.