Bunnies bounce into outright favouritism

AS the NRL heads into a showpiece Origin weekend, South Sydney stand alone at the top of the Ladbrokes premiership market following a Thursday night demolition job on the hapless Eels.

Put to the sword by the Roosters on Friday, Penrith eased for the title from $5 to $6, as Souths stepped up and into outright favouritism for the first time in this hotly contested season.

The Rabbitohs are riding a seven-game winning streak for the first time in a quarter of a century and, for betting agency Ladbrokes, their form is simply too good to ignore.

The Roosters flexed some serious muscle against the Panthers and were immediately wound in for the premiership from $6 to 5.50 to sit alongside St George Illawarra on the second line of betting.

Joining Penrith on the third line of betting at that $6 quote is reigning premier Melbourne who, unlike Souths who opened the season a $17 chance, have barely shifted from their opening quote of $5.50.

Blake Ferguson in action for the Roosters against the Panthers. BRENDON THORNE

After travelling to Townsville and continuing the Cowboys woes, the Warriors firmed from $13 to $10.

Cronulla's shock loss to the Broncos did nothing to its price for the premiership, holding firm at $11, while the victorious Broncos eased in the market from $15 to $19.

NRL PREMIERSHIP MARKET