Bunnings workers Bec Turner and Nicole Hillyard. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Business

Brisbane Bunnings store set to break mould

by Glen Norris
17th Jan 2019 8:08 PM
THINGS are looking up for the original big box retailer in Queensland.

Bunnings has hired 150 new workers for its first multi-level warehouse in Queensland set to open in March on Breakfast Creek Rd at Newstead.

The $112 million warehouse covers 17,000 square metres over four levels with more than 400 car park spaces spread across two levels.

Bunnings has multi-storey warehouses in other states but it is a first for Queensland as inner-city customers seek a full range of hardware products in more convenient locations.

The design includes lifts for the convenience of customers with heavy or bulky purchases.

Newstead manager Leigh Streeter with Bec Turner, Nicole Hillyard and Dave Miller. Picture: Nigel Hallett
There also will be more than 1600 square metres of additional retail tenancies on the ground level. The 150 new workers will be joined by about 80 employees from Bunnings' nearby Albion warehouse, which is set to close once the Newstead store is operational.

Wesfarmers-owned Bunnings started rolling out multi-storey formats in NSW in 2011 with a two-level warehouse opening in the northern Sydney suburb of Chatswood.

Bunnings remains the biggest earnings engine for Wesfarmers following its spin off of grocery chain Coles. But analysts warn softening house prices could have an impact on sales.

Despite its new inner-city digs, Bunnings says the chain's old favourites, including the famous charity sausage sizzles remain the same.

Bunnings Newstead manager Leigh Streeter, who has worked for the chain for 14 years, including as manager at the Stafford store, said several of his new employees were qualified tradespeople with skills in horticulture and landscaping.

"Bunnings provides a wide range of meaningful career development options for all teams members," said Mr Streeter.

"I'm confident our new recruits will relish the opportunity to learn and grow with us."

