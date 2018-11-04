Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A CCTV image of the Bunnings Bandit
A CCTV image of the Bunnings Bandit
Crime

Bunnings Bandit’s hardware of choice

4th Nov 2018 8:04 AM

A SERIAL lawnmower thief has been caught on camera after targeting Bunnings hardware stores north of Brisbane, leaving authorities shaking their heads.

Dubbed the "Bunnings Bandit" the man, sporting an impressive mullet, is spotted on CCTV casually wheeling a lawnmower out of the shop on a trolley without paying.

 

CCTV still of the Bunnings Bandit
CCTV still of the Bunnings Bandit

 

 

A glimpse of the face of the person of interest
A glimpse of the face of the person of interest

 

 

Police say the man has targeted stores at least six times across Rothwell, North Lakes, Morayfield and Carseldine in the past month, stealing Honda mowers worth over $1000 each.

A spokesman said police suspect the mowers have been resold through "buy swap sell" pages, and are hoping members of the public may recognise the man involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

The man has a distinctive tattoo on his calf.
The man has a distinctive tattoo on his calf.

Related Items

bunnings crime editors picks

Top Stories

    Float parade draws huge crowds to Prince St

    premium_icon Float parade draws huge crowds to Prince St

    News PHOTO GALLERY: Float parade drew huge crowds to Prince St to watch community, business and school groups with their creations.

    Helipad funding secured

    Helipad funding secured

    Politics Funding announced for major community need

    Nationals preselect candidate who'll stand to retain Cowper

    premium_icon Nationals preselect candidate who'll stand to retain Cowper

    Politics Nats preselect a federal candidate for Cowper

    Male injured in single vehicle crash

    Male injured in single vehicle crash

    News Crash at Palmers Island

    Local Partners