Bunnings BBQ to support fire victims

Bunnings stores across Australia and New Zealand will be selling snags on Friday, January 24 to help raise funds for communities impacted by bushfires.

Bunnings stores across Australia and New Zealand will be selling snags on Friday, January 24 to help raise funds for communities impacted by bushfires.

BUNNINGS Grafton will join stores across Australia and New Zealand to run a sausage sizzle from 9am to 4pm this Friday to support communities impacted by the devastating bushfires.

All funds raised will be donated to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, who are assisting bushfire affected communities throughout Australia.

“Our thoughts are with the many communities across Australia experiencing these unprecedented bushfires” Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole said.

“The team at Bunnings want to provide further assistance to those affected by getting back behind the BBQs to raise much needed funds.

“Bunnings will provide all materials for the day and team members will work the BBQs in every location.”

In the meantime, Bunnings will accept monetary donations in-store and online, and any donations made by team members will be matched.

Bunnings team members who volunteer with the Rural Fire Service or similar organisations are receiving paid leave for their brave efforts.

“We’re currently supporting some of our team who have been directly impacted by the bushfires, and our stores are assisting local organisations where they can,” Ms Poole said.

“In the coming weeks our local store teams will be heading out into their communities to help with the recovery and rebuilding process.”

Red Cross head of emergency services, Andrew Coghlan, said Red Cross was grateful to have Bunnings come on board and create this fundraising event.

“These fires have been impacting on the lives of Australians for weeks on end. We’re in many of the affected communities right now and we will continue to support those impacted by the fires,” Mr Coghlan said.

“It means a great deal to have Bunnings stand with us in helping disaster-affected people, and their communities.”