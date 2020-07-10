Bunnings brings back popular $7 item

If last year was anything to go by, shoppers better get in quick to get their hands on these budget food storage items.

Bunnings has re-released its popular 17-piece container set and at just $6.99 it no wonder why they flew off shelves.

The set features different sized containers "making storing food a breeze", as the description reads on the hardware giant's website.

"Coming in various shapes and sizes there is a container for all your food storage needs," it reads.

Bunnings has brought back its popular $7 container set. Picture: Bunnings website

The clear plastic containers can be stored in the pantry or fridge.

Each container is also BPA-free, comes with a white lid and are stackable for easy storage.

They can be bought via the Bunnings website with an expected delivery of between two to five days, or purchased in-store.

Either way, they're expected to sell fast with shelves stripped bare in just a few weeks after hitting stores last April.

Shoppers had rushed to nab the item after missing out on Woolworths' $5 pack of nine containers at the time.

The set features 17 plastic containers that come in different shapes and sizes. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

Posting to the Facebook group Markdown Addicts Australia last year, many shared their purchase win, showing before and after snaps of their pantry.

"Thanks for the post. Just grabbed two packs," one happy shopper responded.

"These look great, I need some new containers," one woman wrote.

"Wish I saw this earlier as I did my rounds to Bunnings," said another.

"Can never have enough containers!" a third added.

The containers were a hit last year with many rushing to nab the set, showing off their purchase online. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

Another customer showed off her set with it neatly stored in her pantry. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

After some curious Facebook members asked how tight the lids are, one woman demonstrated by filling one container with water.

"Those asking how the seals are. I filled one with water and tipped upside down. Also dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe," the woman said.

"Not a markdown but an amazing find at an incredible price I could not share - 17 storage containers for $6.98 at Bunnings! That works out to be roughly 40c per container," she said.

A woman demonstrated the airtight seal by filling one container with water, and turning it upside down. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

The re-release comes after the hardware giant just brought out a new set of kids' collectables - also predicted to cause a frenzy.

Just like the Ooshie and Stikeez craze that sent Australian children wild last year, the new range from Bunnings - called Little Gardeners - is set to do the same.

Instead of small plastic toys and figurines, the range consists of a variety of seedling kits that youngsters can use to make a mini veggie patches, grow tall sunflowers or create a butterfly garden.

Each pack includes three packets of seeds, three peat pots, three soil mix pellets, three herb tags and a booklet with growing instructions and prices start at $6.16.

Originally published as Bunnings brings back popular $7 item