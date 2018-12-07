Bunnings help Grafton Cadets with vital lifesaving equipment

THE Grafton Army Cadets are a common sight at Bunnings Grafton, getting behind the barbecue for sausage sizzles and lending a hand at the family night, so on Thursday night Bunnings returned the favour and donated a much-needed defibrillation machine to the unit.

Bunnings Grafton manager Rick Buckmaster said seven years ago the store had a lot of fundraising to have a defibrillation machine in their store, but after Bunnings head office installed their own machine the store had a spare machine.

"We were asking who else would like (a defibrillator) so we could donate one back to the community and the cadets have always been supporting us with our family night and we've been working well together so to give this to the cadets was great," Mr Buckmaster said.

Clarence Valley First Aid owner Dieter Meszaros has trained 40 of the unit's cadets in first aid, and said the machine would be invaluable to their work and remote area exercises.

"The cadets have done remote area first aid which involves the use of the defibrillator and it's one of the latest life saving technologies," Mr Meszaros said.

"It's easy to apply and easy to follow the instructions they're plain and straight forward, easy to use so this team is certainly equipped for remote areas if there's an incident.

"We came together and realised they need a waterproof case so we donated that to them as well and Bunnings donated the defibrillator."

Grafton Army Cadet Unit's Captain Sally Benfield said the group was grateful for the cooperation between Bunnings Grafton and Clarence Valley First Aid in their donations, and the defibrillator would be a valuable asset to the unit.