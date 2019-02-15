Bunnings man the tongs for disaster relief funding

COOKING WITH GAS: Bunnings stores around Australia will be raising funds for Australians affected by flood and fire today.

IF YOU'RE looking for an excuse to visit Bunnings today, funds raised from their sausage sizzles across the country will go towards supporting Australians devastated by natural disasters in our country's north and far south.

The fundraiser will support GIVIT's relief efforts providing essential items for communities in Queensland and Tasmania recovering from the recent floods and fire.

GIVIT.org.au, a national online giving platform, supports more than 2,400 charities, schools and community groups across Australia to meet the immediate needs of our most vulnerable.

All Bunnings stores across Australia will hold fundraising sausage sizzles, manned by their team, today. Mainland stores will raise funds for GIVIT's Queensland Floods appeal while Tasmanian stores will support bushfire-affected individuals and communities.

GIVIT's founder and director Juliette Wright thanked Bunnings for their amazing support.

"We have been blown away by the amazing support of Australia,” she said.

"We promise 100 per cent of all funds raised through Bunnings will be used to purchase essential items. We are also committed to purchasing locally wherever possible to support the economic recovery of these affected areas.”

You can donate to GIVIT's Queensland Floods appeal at givit.org.au.